Saquon Barkley appears to take shot at Giants in new ad after rushing for 2,000 yards

Ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ season finale against the New York Giants, Saquon Barkley might be trolling his old team with his new advertisement.

Barkley, who played six seasons with the G-Men before joining the Eagles this past offseason, starred in an ad for Unisom, a sleep aid.

But the ad posted a cryptic message that may or may not be directed at Giants owner John Mara, who infamously said he would “have a hard time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia.”

“I heard some of you were having trouble sleeping, so I wrote you a lullaby,” Barkley said in the ad. “Rockabye baby, awake in your bed, as the thought of 2,000 swirls in your head. It sure is tough to lose sleep over football – not for me, though. Good night to you all.”

Well, that’s exactly what happened, and Barkley is putting up historic numbers with the Birds.

The Giants were featured in HBO’s “Hard Knocks” offseason edition, and Mara made the now-notorious statement in a discussion with general manager Joe Schoen, who never seemed all too interested in retaining Barkley, who was drafted second overall by his predecessor Dave Gettleman in 2018.

Barkley will rest for the playoffs in Week 18, which will leave him 101 yards short of becoming the NFL’s single-season rushing yards king and save the Giants from even more embarrassment. But, he surpassed the 2,000-yard mark after running for 167 yards on Sunday, becoming the ninth player to do so.

Barkley admitted there is a part of him that wants to break the record, but he says there is a bigger goal in mind.

“He asked me if I wanted to play, if I wanted to go for it. On Sunday, I probably didn’t care too much for it,” Barkley said this week. “When I slept on it, was like, it’s an opportunity to implant my name in football history. [I] may never get another opportunity like that again.

“So I’m down. But in the end of the day, I don’t care for putting the team at risk.”

Instead, he will finish with 2,005 yards.

