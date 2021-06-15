San Francisco Giants' Tyler Rogers goes viral over unusual pitch: 'Outlaw that rising slider'

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers is taking social media by storm with his unique pitching style that leaves batters — and viewers — stupefied.

Rogers, 30, came in during the sixth inning of Saturday’s doubleheader game against the Washington Nationals but onlookers were perplexed after seeing him strike out Ryan Zimmerman with a rising slider.

“Y’all wanna outlaw sticky stuff. Outlaw that rising slider submarine UFO alien stuff,” ESPN analyst Rob Friedman joked on Twitter.

Although uncommon, Rogers isn’t the only submarine pitcher in Major League Baseball but as one user on Twitter pointed out, the trajectory of his pitch is pretty crazy.

Former legendary Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kent Tekulve, also famous for being a submarine pitcher, told The Athletic last month that he’s never seen something quite like Rogers’ rising slider.

“That’s what my breaking ball looked like when I first started pitching,” the 1979 World Series champ said. “I had to spend two or three years trying to make the breaking ball not do what his does.”

“Tyler is throwing something that none of those overhand guys can throw. He came along at exactly the right time against hitters doing something they haven’t done in 145 years, and it’s advantageous to him because he’s the only one who can do it.”

Rogers came in in the eighth inning of Monday’s 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals where he allowed two hits. He has a 1.60 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 33.2 innings.