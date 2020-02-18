San Francisco Giants snub Aubrey Huff from World Series reunion over social media posts

The San Francisco Giants decided to snub former first baseman Aubrey Huff from its 2010 World Series-winning team reunion planned for this summer because of his social media posts.

Huff, 43, played for the Giants in 2010 when the team won the World Series. He batted .294 with a home run and four RBI in the series against the Texas Rangers. He was also a part of the 2012 championship team.

“Earlier this month, we reached out to Aubrey Huff to let him know that he will not be included in the upcoming 2010 World Series Championship reunion. Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization,” the Giants said in a statement, according to ESPN. “While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision.”

Huff offered his own statement on Twitter in response to the Giants’ decision to snub him. He acknowledged he had a meeting with Giants CEO Larry Baer and said that he was not invited to the ceremony because of his support for President Trump and his “locker room humor.”

“When I asked why I wasn’t invited [Baer] told [me] that the board didn’t approve of my Twitter posts, and my political support of Donald Trump. My locker room humor on Twitter is meant to be satirical, and sarcastic. And it was that type of humor that loosened up the clubhouse in 2010 for our charge at a World Series title. They loved it then, and it hasn’t changed. That’s not the issue. It’s politics.

“I find this whole thing very hypocritical coming from a man who has had his share of real controversy for pushing his wife for which he had to take a break from the Giants and issue a formal apology. All I did was tweet.”

Huff added that he has the support of thousands of Giants fans and that the organization was attacking his right to freedom of speech.

“I’m proud of what I accomplished in my 3 years with the Giants. I made lifelong memories with teammates that can never be taken away from me. And while I’m disappointed the Giants are so opposed to President Trump, and our constitutional rights that they’d uninvite me to my teams [sic] reunion, it shows me that now more than ever we have to stand up for our first 1st amendment rights [sic]. Otherwise, the America we know and love is already dead.”

Huff has been in hot water on Twitter since he retired from baseball following the 2012 season.

In January, Huff tweeted about kidnapping Iranian women. He was responding to a tweet that talked about invading Iran and kidnapping women there.

“Let’s get a flight over and kidnap about 10 each. We can bring them back here as they fan us and feed us grapes, amongst other things…” Huff tweeted in response to the initial tweet, which was later deleted.

Huff called the tweet a joke.

In November, he was chided over a tweet saying he took his children to a range to train them how to use a gun in the “unlikely” possibility Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., defeated Trump in the 2020 general election.

Huff played 13 seasons in the majors with the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers and Giants.