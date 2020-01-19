San Francisco 49ers win NFC Championship over Green Bay Packers

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers, 37-20, on Sunday to win the NFC Championship.

The 49ers will meet the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. next month for a chance to claim the title of NFL champions.

It was on the back of Raheem Mostert that the 49ers were able to defeat the Packers. Mostert had a breakout performance with 220 rushing yards on 29 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Mostert set a team record for most rushing yards in a playoff game, which was previously set by quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The running back was so dominant that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo only had to throw the ball eight times. He was 6-for-8 with 77 passing yards.

Deebo Samuel had two catches for 46 yards, George Kittle had one catch for 19 yards, Kendrick Bourne had one catch for six yards and Mostert had two catches for six yards.