San Francisco 49ers 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The San Francisco 49ers were just a few plays away from winning Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs and instead of talking about a potential dynasty we’re left going into the season with how the team is going to handle their heartbreak.

The 49ers have a few grueling road games to start the season and it will be important for Jimmy Garoppolo and the rest of the team to put the Super Bowl loss behind him and move forward. Adding Brandon Aiyuk on offense and Javon Kinlaw on defense definitely gives a little bit of hope to the team will recover nicely.

Going out and beating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 would also help tremendously with their morale and give fans who are still reliving the collapse against the Chiefs some peace of mind.

Here is out the rest of the 49ers’ 2020 season is going to play out.

Home Opponents: Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Away Opponents: Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 134-120-2

Here are the 49ers’ regular-season and preseason schedules.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM