San Diego State’s Lamont Butler hits game-winning shot to send Aztecs to national title game

Lamont Butler delivered one shining moment for San Diego State Saturday night in its Final Four appearance against Florida Atlantic.

Butler got the ball and with less than one second remaining in the game, rose up and fired the ball into the hoop to give the Aztecs a 72-71 victory over the Owls.

San Diego State is headed to its first national championship game against UConn.

Butler finished with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting.

San Diego State was down as many as 14 points and needed just one Florida Atlantic miss in the final minutes of the game to take advantage. Johnell Davis made two free throws with 1:20 to go and Jaedon LeDee answered with a layup.

On the next possession, Florida Atlantic’s Alijah Martin made a reverse layup for two of his 19 second-half points to put the Owls up three. But LeDee answered to lower the deficit to one.

Davis tried to put the Owls back up three points with the shot clock winding down. However, Davis missed a layup, and Nathan Mensah grabbed the rebound. Butler then got the ball and advanced San Diego State to the national championship game.

LeDee finished with 12 points off the bench.

Matt Bradley led San Diego State with 21 points on 5-of-12 shooting. Bradley and LeDee were the only Aztecs players in double figures.

Florida Atlantic took a seven-point lead into halftime.

Martin and Nicholas Boyd were the only two Owls players in double figures. Martin led the way with 26 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Boyd had 12 points on 4-of-8 from the field.

It was the first time either team played in the Final Four.