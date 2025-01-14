Sam Darnold’s Vikings future in question after poor playoff game as head coach makes telling comment

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell appeared to slam the door shut on Sam Darnold returning to the team following their playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Darnold was sacked nine times and was 25-of-40 for 245 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception in the 27-9 loss. It was one of Darnold’s worst performances of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, with J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings, it appeared Darnold would not be back with the Vikings for the 2025 season.

“I just want to say it’s very important we all think about Sam’s body of work, what he was able to do this year, when not many people thought he would be able to lead a team to 14 wins,” O’Connell said, via Pro Football Talk. “It did not work out in the end, and I think Sam would be the first one to tell you, could he have played better tonight? I’m sure he would tell you he could have. Could I have coached better? I’m positive I could have.”

The Vikings signed Darnold in March before they drafted McCarthy. However, the former Michigan standout suffered a torn Achilles in training camp and missed the season.

WHAT CHIEFS STARS BELIEVE GETS OVERLOOKED ABOUT TEAM AS THEY CHASE NFL HISTORY

Darnold won the starting job and surprised almost everyone in the league with a strong season. Known for “seeing ghosts” while with the New York Jets, he passed for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns – both of which were career highs.

The last two weeks of Darnold’s season were the toughest. The team lost the NFC North division title to the Detroit Lions, 31-9, and then suffered another blowout on Monday.

Ultimately, the Vikings only lost to two teams over the course of the season. Detroit defeated Minnesota in Week 7, and Los Angeles picked up the win over them in Week 8.

O’Connell lamented the lack of offense in the final two weeks of the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Going into the offseason, the Vikings will have to choose whether to go with McCarthy and a veteran backup or keep Darnold around until McCarthy develops.