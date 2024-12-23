Sam Darnold’s remarkable TD pass to Justin Jefferson helps Vikings edge Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was able to do enough to help the team eke out a victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, 27-24.

It was a game both teams needed to win to keep pace in their respective division title races. Minnesota needed to match the Detroit Lions after they won earlier in the day and Seattle needed to win to match the Los Angeles Rams after they also won earlier in the day.

It was the Vikings’ game.

Seahawks veteran quarterback Geno Smith found A.J. Barner for a 4-yard touchdown pass to take the lead with 4:21 left. It was an 11-play drive that lasted more than six minutes.

Darnold responded. In just four plays, Darnold somehow found Justin Jefferson with two Seahawks defenders around him and snuck the ball through the tightest of windows. Jefferson caught it and ran into the end zone for a touchdown.

The 39-yard touchdown pass put the Vikings back up three points.

Seattle had a chance to tie the game. Jason Myers received an opportunity to give Seattle three points late with a 60-yard field goal try. But he was just a few yards short of making it and the Seahawks lost.

Darnold was 22-of-35 with 246 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Jefferson had two of those three touchdown passes and Jordan Addison had the other. Jefferson finished with 10 catches for 144 yards and Addison had five catches for 35 yards.

Smith was as remarkable as he could be. He finished 31-of-43 passing for 314 yards and three touchdown passes. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf had the other touchdown passes.

Minnesota improved to 13-2 on the season. Seattle fell to 8-7.