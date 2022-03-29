NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The possibility of Taysom Hill playing quarterback for the New Orleans Saints this season appears to be over.

Head coach Dennis Allen said during the NFL’s annual meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, that Hill will move into a tight end role going forward.

“I think the role for Taysom really is going to be a lot more of the kind of F tight end, move tight end type of role,” Allen told reporters, via ESPN. “I think that’s the direction that we need to move with him, because I think he can be one of the better players in the league in that role.”

The versatile Hill has been utilized in a myriad of different positions throughout his time in New Orleans, including quarterback, tight end, wide receiver, running back, as well as several special teams roles.

The move comes as Allen took over the head coaching duties after Sean Payton announced he was stepping down earlier this year. Payton had long defended Hill, saying he was going to be starting quarterback in this league, with a chance to be a Steve Young type player, according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

Payton’s comments were an apparent nod to their playing style and the fact that both players competed for BYU in college. Hill joined the Saints as an undrafted rookie in 2017.

Hill has started nine games under center the past two seasons, as Payton attempted to utilize him as a dual-threat at the position. In 2021, he threw for four touchdowns, five interceptions and completed 58.2% of his passes for 978 yards.

In November, Hill signed a four-year, $40 million extension with the Saints. That deal was worth up to $95 million if Hill became the starting QB and reached certain benchmarks.

With Hill in his new role as tight end, Jameis Winston appears locked in as the team’s starting quarterback. Winston went 5-2 as the starter for New Orleans last season before tearing his ACL.

The Saints also recently agreed to a one-year deal with veteran Andy Dalton, who will likely serve as Winston’s backup.