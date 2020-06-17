Saints' Superdome sees 32 positive coronavirus cases amid new renovations, officials say

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome — where the New Orleans Saints play — has had 32 employees working on renovations in the stadium test positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District issued a statement Tuesday confirming that of the 275 contracted employees, 32 workers contracted the virus and have been “isolated away from the job site.”

“This post-Memorial Day increase is consistent with what 21 other states, not including Louisiana, are experiencing at this stage of the pandemic as more restrictions have been lifted for travel, shopping and work,” the statement read.

Employees will have to test negative before being allowed to return to work.

The state-owned Superdome is undergoing $450 million in renovations that have been deemed “essential” by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“Work has proceeded uninterrupted with mitigation steps that meet or exceed CDC protocols,” the stadium’s statement continued.

Superdome officials said they and the contractor working on the project have made sure workers have access to personal protective equipment and hand-washing stations. Officials also said work spaces have been sanitized daily and that the contracting company has implemented staggered work and break times to promote social distancing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.