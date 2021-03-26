Saints star Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland: report

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was reportedly arrested in Cleveland on Thursday.

Lattimore was booked into Cuyahoga County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen property, the Cleveland Plain-Dealer reported, citing three sources. He was arrested by Cleveland police’s gang investigators but has yet to be formally charged in the matter.

The details of his arrest have yet to be released. The Saints have not commented on the arrest.

Lattimore is a three-time Pro Bowl defensive back and Cleveland native. The Saints selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft and he’s proven to be one of the best defenders in the NFL.

He made the Pro Bowl in three of his first four seasons in the NFL.

In 2020, the Saints star played in 14 games and recorded two interceptions. He had 11 pass defenses and recorded 62 total tackles, including two tackles for a loss.

The 24-year-old burst onto the NFL scene in 2017 when he had five interceptions in 13 games along with a fumble recovery. He’s proven to be a valuable player ever since.

The Saints exercised his fifth-year option on his contract for the 2021 season. He’s set to earn more than $10.2 million this coming year. Beyond that, New Orleans will have to make a decision as to whether they will want to keep him, and probably pay him big money, to stick around.