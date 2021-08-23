New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has yet to commit to a quarterback.

After future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement during the offseason, the Saints were left with Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill as the only two viable starters heading into the 2021 season.

The Saints take on the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, but Payton has aspirations of selecting the team’s starting quarterback before then. Payton told Peter King in the latest edition of “Football Morning in America” that “the decision does weigh on me.”

Last season, Hill took over for an injured Brees and led the Saints to a 3-1 record as the starting quarterback. He completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 928 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Hill also added 457 yards on the ground with eight rushing scores.

Winston, on the other hand, saw limited action. He completed seven of 11 passes for 75 yards. However, before Winston decided to sign with the Saints last season, the year prior he threw for 5,109 yards with 33 touchdowns for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did, however, lead the NFL with 30 interceptions as Tampa Bay finished with a 7-9 record.

Payton’s decision will certainly alter the direction of the franchise moving forward.