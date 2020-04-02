Saints' Sean Payton clarifies Drew Brees retirement remark: 'I'm a dummy'

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton backtracked Wednesday after he appeared to slip up and reveal quarterback Drew Brees’ potential retirement plans at the end of the 2020 season.

Payton made the comments about Brees during an interview on ESPN’s “Get Up.” He clarified with reporters a day later and insisted the veteran quarterback is taking a year-by-year approach.

“I’m a dummy. His plan is to take it year by year. That was my fault,” Payton told reporters during a conference call, according to WDSU-TV.

Payton on Tuesday was talking about the idea of Taysom Hill playing multiple positions on the field.

“I think the role is pretty clear,” Payton said of Hill. “First and foremost, we still view him as a quarterback. We spent a lot of time this offseason discussing our vision for him this season at quarterback, but then also at the F position. What I mean by that, it’s that ‘slash’ tight end, receiver.

“He’s a tremendous blocker. He’s physical. I don’t think people realize how fast he is. He’s probably one of the three or four fastest guys on our team. Playing that F position, he’ll certainly be involved in the kicking game. That’s one he takes pride in and is very good at.”

He then added how the 2020 season is a unique situation for the team because Brees “announced he’s coming back for his final season.”

Brees signed a two-year deal with the Saints in the offseason and made it clear he didn’t want to play anywhere else but New Orleans. Hill has also said he sees himself as a franchise quarterback.