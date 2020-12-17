Saints' Sean Payton calls NFL's lack of coaching diversity 'disturbing'

New Orleans Saints‘ Sean Payton criticized NFL teams this week for the lack of diversity in head coaching and general manager positions, calling it a “disturbing” reality.

The often vocal head coach sat down with the “Huddle & Flow” podcast to discuss a number of topics, including a lack of diversity in the league’s higher positions, which he said falls on ownership.

Payton brought up Stanford head coach David Shaw, with whom he worked on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ staff in 1997, arguing that while Black coaches are offered the big jobs – the deals aren’t lucrative enough to get them to leave their current positions.

“Why is it that a young, talented coach, Stanford graduate, West Coast offense, offensive guy, and I always begin with David because I know him and I know how talented he is,” Payton said, via Yahoo Sports. “Now he may turn down all of those opportunities, but you know what, he didn’t have those opportunities where someone said, ‘We have to have him.’ Because someone said, ‘We have to have Nick (Saban)’ or Steve (Spurrier) or one of these other college coaches or Matt (Rhule), and don’t get me started.”

The veteran coach touched on a number of other topics, including social injustices, which he often speaks out against on social media, and for those who aren’t a fan of his message – he doesn’t care.

“I’m fortunate enough and blessed enough to have coached here long enough that I’m not worried about the Quiznos sandwich deal or the Burger King sandwich deal if it doesn’t come around,” he said.

“I don’t give a flip if you don’t agree with me, this is what it is. Buck you.”