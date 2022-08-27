Saints rookie offensive lineman out indefinitely with torn ligaments in foot: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New Orleans Saints may be without a player whom they hope will be a future key cog in their franchise.

Rookie offensive lineman Trevor Penning suffered a bad case a turf toe and could be sidelined for “some time,” according to NFL Network.

Penning reportedly suffered the injury during Friday night’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Northern Iowa product had been picking battles in training camp, starting brief fights for three consecutive days.

“It’s football; we’re competing,” Penning said after he got into it with defensive lineman Payton Turner. “It’s a tough game for tough people and you’ve got to be able to take that. There’s no bad blood between us. We’re just competitors competing.”

Penning said at the time that he is simply playing until he hears a whistle.

“It’s part of my game, I think. It’s just how I am as a player,” Penning said. “But I’m obviously out there working technique. I’m trying to get better at the technique of the game, getting the blocks down. The finishing ability, that’s what I pride myself in, and that’s always going to be part of my game.”

NFL Network also reports that Penning will undergo an MRI for a true diagnosis.

The 23-year-old was set to replace Terron Armstead as the Saints’ left tackle. He was the 19th pick of this past draft.