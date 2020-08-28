Saints owner Gayle Benson tests positive for COVID-19

Gayle Benson, owner the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, has tested positive for COVID-19, the teams confirmed Friday.

“Mrs. Benson wants to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. She is progressing well and improving daily,” the teams said in a joint statement. “She has not missed a day of work calls at Saints and Pelicans and has participated in daily NBA and NFL owners calls.”

Benson, 73, learned of the positive result in a couple of weeks ago, NOLA.com reported. Saints executive Greg Bensel said Benson is “under daily medical care” and was not hospitalized for treatment.

Benson’s diagnosis has revealed weeks after Saints head coach Sean Payton contracted COVID-19. He has since recovered and resumed his duties with the team.

Benson became principal owner of the Saints and Pelicans following the 2018 death of her husband, billionaire businessman Tom Benson. She has a personal net worth of $3.3 billion, according to Forbes.

The Saints will begin their 2020 season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13.

