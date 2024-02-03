Saints’ Juwan Johnson, wife Chanen open up about TikTok fame, dealing with trolls

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson emerged as a formidable player in the NFL as he earned his way onto the team in 2020 and kept his roster spot through the 2023 season.

While Johnson may not be the most popular tight end in the league next to Travis Kelce or George Kittle, he and his wife have drawn fame on TikTok.

Juwan and wife Chanen have more than 3.1 million followers on the social media platform.

With the popularity comes another avenue for trolls and critics to flood the comments section.

“I feel like I was more bothered by it in the beginning than Juwan was,” Chanen Johnson told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “Him having done football, he was kind of used to that, and I wasn’t. I really let it get to me at first for sure. But I started to just laugh at it. Like, I had to laugh at it or else I would just dwell on it too much.

“As I started taking people less seriously and realizing like, this is probably a 12-year-old saying something that they don’t even know what they’re talking about, it was life-changing for me because I started to just make it fun and not care so much. And it made me more confident to share more things and be more vulnerable. So, now we put our whole lives out there. But it’s the best.”

Juwan Johnson said he didn’t think he was famous for being a Saints tight end or being on TikTok. He joked he was more famous for being Chanen’s husband.

“I always go to the airport or something, and it’s like, ‘Oh, I love your wife,” he said. “And I’m just like, ‘Oh dang, I can’t even get any fame for being a football player or being on TikTok.“

Juwan added that he thought it was “cool” to be able to spread some positivity. He and his wife also teamed up to partner with Greater Good Charities and Hill’s Pet Nutrition to raise money and awareness for Shelter Bowl 2024.

The NFL player wrapped up his fourth season with the Saints with 37 catches for 368 yards and four touchdowns.

