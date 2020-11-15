Saints' Jameis Winston takes over for injured Drew Brees, leads New Orleans to win vs. 49ers

Jameis Winston had an interesting workout routine prior to the New Orleans Saints’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. It was reminiscent of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who was seen rotating his hips before games last year.

Just like the “Dak Dance” went viral, everyone on social media was loving Winston’s routine.

Winston drew attention with his pre-game warmups, but he actually ended up being a factor during their matchup vs. the 49ers as well. The Saints backup QB entered the game after the half when starter Drew Brees was pulled after suffering a rib injury from a hit that he took in the second quarter.

Winston was efficient, he completed 6-of-10 passes for 63 yards, but it was running back Alvin Kamara who was the driving force behind New Orleans’ offense. He had 15 yards on the ground with two touchdowns, but he did most of his damage in the receiving game where he pulled in seven receptions for 83 yards and one score in the Saints’ 27-13 victory over the 49ers.

The 49ers took a 10-0 lead, but the Saints scored 27 unanswered points.

Kamara’s first and third TDs were set up by turnovers on 49ers’ punt returns. The first occurred in the second quarter when the ball glanced off the shoulder of Ken Webster, who was trying to block on the play but ventured too close to where the punt bounced. The second came after a muff by 49ers returner Richie James.

49ers quarterback Nick Mullens passed for 247 yards and had a 4-yard touchdown to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on San Francisco’s first series. Mullens also threw two interceptions in Saints territory, once by safety Malcolm Jenkins and once by cornerback Patrick Robinson.

The Niners had little success against New Orleans’ second-ranked run defense, gaining just 49 yards on the ground.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.