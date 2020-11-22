Saints go with Taysom Hill to test quarterback's future: Sean Payton 'just wants to know'

Sean Payton surprised many when he announced that he would be going with Taysom Hill over backup Jameis Winston as starting quarterback in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons but for him, the decision was about the long term.

Sources told ESPN that several players and people in the Saints’ organization felt that Winston should have gotten the starting job but according to other reports, Payton is using the absence of Drew Brees to test the waters with Hill, who could possibly become the starter in the near future.

“Sean just wants to know,” one source told the NFL Network.

Hills signed a major two-year, $21 million contract in the offseason – signaling that the Saints had big plans for the 30-year-old.

The Saints are operating under the assumption that this will likely be Brees’ final season which may be the leading reason behind starting Hill over Winston, ESPN reported.

Brees was unable to finish last week’s game against the 49ers after absorbing a heavy hit on a sack attempt by 287-pound San Francisco defensive tackle Kentavius Street.

He said Saturday that he suffered 11 fractured ribs but revealed that the majority of them were sustained during the Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hill has yet to start a regular-season game but he is four for five passes for 86 yards and has yet to throw a touchdown or interception this season.