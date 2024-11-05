Saints fire head coach Dennis Allen after stunning loss to Panthers: report

The Dennis Allen era in the New Orleans Saints organization came to an end on Monday, less than 24 hours after the team suffered a stunning loss at the hands of the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers won only their second game of the season 23-22 on Sunday. The defeat marked their seventh loss in a row following a 2-0 start to the year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ESPN reported Allen’s dismissal.

Allen is the second head coach to be fired this season, coming weeks after the New York Jets relieved Robert Saleh of his head coaching duties.

The 52-year-old was tapped to take over the team following the departure of Sean Payton. He guided the Saints to a 9-8 record last season, but over the course of two and half years, the team never made the playoffs.

He was 18-25 as the Saints’ head coach.

SAINTS’ DEREK CARR FIRES BACK AT EX-NFL STAR’S HARSH CRITICISM: ‘IT’S UNFORTUNATE’

CBS Sports noted that he has the lowest winning percentage of any coach in the last three decades through 75 career games. Allen served as the Raiders’ head coach when the team was in Oakland during the 2012, 2013 and 2014 seasons. He was let go four games into the 2014 season. Allen is 26-53 overall with a winning percentage of 32.9%.

Assistant head coach Darren Rizzi is expected to take over Allen’s spot in the interim, NFL Network reported.

He is currently serving as the team’s special teams coordinator. He was on the Miami Dolphins’ staff from 2009 to 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Saints will take on the Atlanta Falcons at home in Week 10.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.