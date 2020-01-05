Saints fans question Dalvin Cook's touchdown run to increase Vikings' lead in playoff game

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook gave his team a 10-point lead when he scored from the goal line against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in their wild-card playoff game.

While Cook’s short run was ruled a touchdown, Saints linebacker Demario Davis had met him immediately at the goal line. Cook appeared to jolt backward as he was carrying the football across the plane.

Officials ruled that Cook did, in fact, score a touchdown.

However, the play was not lost on Saints fans who said they may have gotten jobbed for the second straight year.

Saints fans expressed their frustrations over the play on social media.

Who could forget last year’s NFC Championship game between the Saints and the Los Angeles Rams? Officials missed a clear pass-interference penalty on a Rams defensive back which ultimately may have cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl.

It’s understandable why Saints fans were still a bit jaded over the non-penalty from last year.

The Saints were down 10 points after the Cook score, but cut the lead to three on the following possession.