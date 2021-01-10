Saints' Drew Brees wearing custom cleats featuring MLB legends for playoff game vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will have a change in attire heading into the team’s wild-card matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

Brees is planning on wearing custom-made black and gold cleats that feature Major League Baseball Hall of Famers Ted Williams, Ken Griffey Jr., Satchel Paige and Nolan Ryan.

The 41-year-old quarterback has made it known about his fandom for Williams. He even wears the No. 9 in honor of the legendary Boston Red Sox player. Brees, who is from Dallas, Texas, also grew up watching Ryan pitch for the Texas Rangers.

Brees will look to lead the Saints over the Bears in Sunday’s meeting. New Orleans was sent home early last season due to a Minnesota Vikings upset and it will look to rectify that against the Bears.

During their regular-season game, Brees completed 31 of 41 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns in a Saints 26-23 overtime victory over Chicago. Running back Alvin Kamara piled up 67 rushing yards on 12 carries and added nine receptions for 96 receiving yards.

Nick Foles, who completed 28 of 41 passes for 272 yards and two scores, led the way for the Bears at the quarterback position. Now, Mitchell Trubisky will be under center for Chicago in their playoff matchup.

If the Saints take down Chicago, New Orleans will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third time this season. If the Bears upset the Saints, Chicago will face the Packers for the third time.