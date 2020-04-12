Saints defensive back Malcolm Jenkins sends message during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New Orleans Saints defensive back Malcolm Jenkins offered an important message directed at the African-American community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This message is for my black brothers and sisters,” Jenkins said in a video posted on his Twitter. “We must survive. This pandemic is real, and the damage that is left in wake of the coronavirus is realized mostly in our communities. Bad policy, institutional neglect and overexposure place us disproportionately in arm’s reach of the dangers of this deadly virus.

“We are the essential worker,” Jenkins added. “We are the most impacted, yet the focus of the resources aren’t being invested in us. We cannot wait for a government that has never prioritized us. We must look out for ourselves.”

Jenkins said to “take care of you first, share your resources, protect the elderly and stay home as much as possible.”

The Super Bowl-winning defensive back asked people to stay safe, healthy and to survive because “whether they know it or not, the world needs us, and we need us.”

Jenkins is one of many athletes around the world that have used their platform to spread positive messages during the coronavirus pandemic.