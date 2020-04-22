Saints cancel all offseason training, players told to show up in 'best shape of your life': report

The New Orleans Saints reportedly became the first NFL team to cancel offseason programs this spring in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic,

During a zoom meeting with over 80 players Wednesday morning, head coach Sean Payton told them there will be no offseason training, virtual or in-person, even if the rules change regarding the training facilities, ESPN reported, citing players on the team.

“We are not having an offseason program,” Payton reportedly said.

Players were advised that there would be “no virtual workouts, no online meetings, no workouts at the facility, even if it’s allowed.”

“Show up in July for training camp in the best shape of your life,” Saints players were reportedly told.

The Saints are the first organization to reportedly cancel training after the threat of COVID-19 forced league officials to modify offseason workout rules.

Payton was the first NFL-tied person to be diagnosed with coronavirus. After recovering, he said earlier this week he was going to donate blood plasma in the hopes that his antibodies can be used to help those seriously suffering from the virus.

“Until there’s a vaccine for it, this allows us to do something we think can help,” Payton told reporters, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “… Hopefully that plasma can help someone who’s been affected maybe in a much more grave way.”