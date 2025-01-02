Saints’ Cam Jordan donates $25K to New Orleans terror attack victims relief fund

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

New Orleans Saints star defensive end Cam Jordan donated to a victims’ fund of those affected by the terror attack that took place on Bourbon Street in the wee hours of New Year’s Day.

Jordan wrote on social media that he donated $25,000 to the New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I am joining @GNOFoundation and the @CityOfNOLA by donating $25,000 to the New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund to support victims of the attack,” Jordan wrote on X. “Please consider donating to assist the families of those who lost their lives and those who were severely injured.”

The Greater New Orleans Foundation set the fund up in the wake of the terror attack that took place in the city.

“The Greater New Orleans Foundation joins the City of New Orleans and fellow community partners to launch the New Orleans New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund to assist the victims and survivors of the 2025 New Year’s Day mass casualty incident,” the description of the fund reads.

FORMER PRINCETON FOOTBALL PLAYER TIGER BECH KILLED IN NEW ORLEANS ATTACK

“At around 3:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day, a man driving a white pickup truck plowed into crowds on Bourbon Street as revelers were gathered in the aftermath of New Year’s Eve celebrations. The FBI is now investigating the mass-casualty incident as a terroristic act.”

At least 15 people were killed, and several others were injured in the attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The attack forced the postponement of the Sugar Bowl, which is now set to take place at the Caesars Superdome at 4 p.m. ET.