Saints announce death of longtime equipment manager Dan Simmons: ‘He will be greatly missed’

Dan Simmons, who spent more than four decades as the New Orleans Saints equipment manager, died on Friday, the team confirmed. He was 78.

Simmons was in St. Louis, his hometown, at the time of his passing.

Simmons, who was affectionately called “Chief,” was a cherished member of the organization and oversaw the team’s equipment procedures for 42 years. He retired in 2014. Simmons also spent a decade as the Saints alumni and legends coordinator.

Upon his retirement, Simmons became the longest-tenured employee in Saints history.

Saints Owner Gayle Benson released a statement on behalf of the entire organization shortly after the passing of Simmons.

“Our thoughts are with Elaine and the Simmons family as we have suffered a significant loss with the passing of Dan. He played an integral role in the daily operations of the equipment room and locker room,” the statement reads.

“Dan was a proud New Orleans Saint and touched the lives of thousands of players, coaches and staff members throughout his tenure, making significant contributions to this franchise. He will be greatly missed.”

Simmons served in the Navy and was a Vietnam veteran.

Former Saints quarterback Archie Manning described Simmons as “the very best”

“Dan was the best, just the very best,” Manning said in a statement obtained by The Times-Picayune. “He was so kind and sweet and humble. He just did his job and never sought attention. If everyone with the Saints had done their jobs as well as Chief did when I played, we would have won Super Bowls.”

Simmons was on hand for a combined 858 Saints preseason, regular season and postseason games during his time as the team’s head equipment manager.

He also held the position during the 2009 season when New Orleans defeated the Indianapolis Colts to win the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Simmons is survived by his wife, Elaine, their three children and four grandchildren.

