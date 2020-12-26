Saints' Alvin Kamara ready for discipline over Christmas cleats

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara isn’t exactly worried about getting fined for his Christmas-themed cleats he debuted Friday evening against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kamara broke out the red and green footwear and put together a dominating performance. When asked after the game about possibly receiving some sort of discipline for the not-in-team-colors footwear, he appeared to know who he was up against.

“Oh, they’re probably going to fine me. If they fine me, whatever it is, I’ll just match it and donate it to charity. You know that the Grinch always tries to steal Christmas,” Kamara said after the game.

Defensive end Cam Jordan also commented on the cleats while recounting Kamara’s impressive day.

“…He was wearing Christmas cleats. I mean, at that point, he should have worn some Grinch cleats because Minnesota’s not going to like him too much longer. It is what it is. We won, we took care of what we can control. And we’re on to this next week,” Jordan said.

He added: “When the Hall of Fame calls to get the cleats or the jersey, whatever it is, now he just has got to charge them. Break even.”

Kamara piled up a career-high 155 rushing yards and tied an NFL record by running for six touchdowns to lead the Saints to a 52-33 trouncing of the Vikings.