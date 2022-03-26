Saint Peter’s wild March Madness win over Purdue shocks sports world: ‘I mean lol’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The entire sports world appeared to be in Saint Peter’s corner on Friday night.

The Peacocks pulled off an incredible upset of No. 3-seeded Purdue 67-64 and became the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight in NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament history.

The Saint Peter’s men’s basketball Twitter account only had one reaction to the victory.

The rest of the sports world chimed in.

Martha Stewart reacted on Instagram: “with one minute fifty left , St. peter’s is winning. pleeeeeese! they are called the peacocks and you know that i love peacocks and that i am from new jersey!!!!!”

Purdue had a four-point lead with about 5 minutes left in the game but the two teams went back and forth. Foul shots at the end and aggressive and accurate shooting from the Peacocks proved to the difference-maker at the end of the game.

Purdue out-shot Saint Peter’s 42.6% to 38.9% and out-rebounded Saint Peter’s 37-26 but turned the ball over 15 times, which appeared to be a big difference-maker in the win for the Peacocks.

Daryl Banks III led Saint Peter’s with 14 points. He had three rebounds as well. Clarence Rupert had 11 points, all in the first half. He also had three rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Doug Edert had 10 points off the bench, including three key foul shots down the stretch.

The small Jesuit university from Jersey City, N.J., will survive to see at least one more game – the regional final against either North Carolina or UCLA on Sunday night.

It’s the furthest Saint Peter’s has ever made it in the tournament in school history.