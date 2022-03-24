Saint Peter’s captivates the nation in unlikely March Madness run, Fran Fraschilla says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former college basketball coach and longtime TV analyst Fran Fraschilla is a self-described “certified basketball junkie.” He lives for the sport. But, for him, March Madness is more than what fans might see on the court. For him, it’s all about the storylines. And, this month, it’s all about the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

Fraschilla, who famously coached the Manhattan Jaspers to two NCAA and two NIT appearances from 1992-96, spoke to Fox News Digital about Saint Peter’s improbable March Madness run that he says has captivated the nation.

“What we love about March Madness is the storylines, and we particularly love the Cinderella storylines,” Fraschilla said of the Peacocks, who he described as a “tough” and “gritty” team.

“They’re coached by a guy, who was a tough, gritty, city player in his day and a great player at Seton Hall – Shaheen Holloway. They’re probably the team that has most captivated America right now simply because they’ve literally come out of nowhere.”

Fraschilla can relate. After coaching the Jaspers to a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title in 1995, a year he was also named Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, Fraschilla says his team generated its own Cinderella storyline after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“I was the Cinderella – my team at Manhattan College in 1995. We upset Oklahoma and, at least in the New York area, captivated everybody,” he told Fox News Digital. “Shaheen’s team has taken it a step further because they’ve captivated the nation. What they’ve done in the first two rounds, especially the way they dispatched Kentucky — a No.2 seed and a team that many thought could go to the Final Four — is compelling.”

Saint Peter’s continues its run as the underdog on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia with a game against Purdue, and Fraschilla anticipates the crowd being behind the Peacocks.

“This is what fans do in March Madness. We root for the underdog. We root for the improbable. That’s why we love this tournament so much,” he said. “This is the ultimate storyline. The tough kid from Queens who got hurt in the NCAA tournament and couldn’t play — couldn’t finish out his career — now gets the chance to coach a tough, gritty team that’s become the darling of the country, and so we literally have – I wouldn’t say David vs. Goliath — but Shaheen vs. Goliath this weekend.”

When asked how he believes this unsuspecting team will stay grounded under the pressure, the longtime ESPN analyst pointed to coach Holloway.

“From what I know of Sha, and I’ve known him a long time – I tried to recruit him at St. John’s – he is going to stay the course with his team,” Fraschilla, who coached the Red Storm from 1996-98, said. “

The way they’ve prepared from November until now is likely exactly the same and so there’s no reason for these games to be bigger than the moment. Just be who we are. Let’s just be Saint Peter’s. It’s been good enough so far and that’s how you stay grounded.

“They know it’s big. They know they’re in the spotlight. They know the attention is … in Saint Peter’s case, it’s 1,000 times more than any attention they’ve received all season long. But you still treat every game like it’s the next game on the schedule.”

They may be the underdog, but Fraschilla told Fox News Digital that he doesn’t expect Purdue to take this Sweet 16 matchup lightly.

“Well, this is a unique matchup because Saint Peter’s is, by comparison, a small athletic team. And while they have some good athletic guards, Purdue’s got the biggest team left in the tournament,” Fraschilla explained. “They’ve got 7-foot-3 Zach Edey and a terrific complement to him in 6-foot-9 Trevion Williams. Those guys have caused problems all year long for teams because they’re both highly skilled and coach Matt Painter rotates them in and out.

“On the other hand, I can tell you Purdue is just as concerned about the speed, quickness and toughness of Saint Peter’s. They know this is going to be a street fight – figuratively. So even Purdue is not going to take Saint Peter’s lightly.”

“Well, I’m a certified basketball junkie, I have been my whole life,” Fraschilla said. “I’ve never worked a whole day in my life. So I have bridged my career from 23 years as a coach to 19 more years as a broadcaster and I love the game, particularly the college game. Now I get to host people who love the game like I do.”