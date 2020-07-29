Sacramento Kings: What to know before NBA restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Sacramento Kings will rely on De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield to shoulder the load when the NBA season resumes.

Fox is averaging a team-high 20.4 points with 6.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds, and Hield has 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game totals. The Kings, who are currently locked in as the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference, is looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

The Kings certainly have their work cut out for them, but they have a legitimate shot to reach the postseason with their surplus of young talent leading the way.

QUICK LOOK

Division: Pacific Division

Record: 28-36

Coach: Luke Walton

Odds to win 2020 NBA Finals: +50000

ROSTER

Marvin Bagley III, PF

Harrison Barnes, SF

Kent Bazemore, SG

Nemanja Bjelica, PF

Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG

Corey Brewer, SG

Yogi Ferrell, PG

De’Aaron Fox, PG

Harry Giles III, C

Kyle Guy, SG

Buddy Hield, SG

Richaun Holmes, C

Justin James, SG

DaQuan Jeffries, SG

Cory Joseph, PG

Alex Len, C

Jabari Parker, PF

WHAT’S NEXT

The Kings will take on the San Antonio Spurs on July 31 at 8 p.m. ET. Sacramento’s odds to clinch the eighth seed is +1100.

Sacramento holds a half-game lead over the Spurs, and are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. The Kings are only one game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the ninth seed, and four games out of a playoff spot, which means they certainly have a chance to reach the postseason.

The Kings will also play against the Pelicans twice, Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers.

