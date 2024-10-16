Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin fights teammate during heated moment at practice

Fights are normal in the NHL, but not when it is two teammates dropping their gloves at practice.

That is what happened ahead of the Buffalo Sabres’ matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, as captain Rasmus Dahlin and teammate Peyton Krebs were seen duking it out to the point when teammates needed to break things up at a practice early this week.

The fight reportedly happened because Krebs accidentally hit Dahlin with a high stick during team drills.

However, that did not immediately begin the fight. Dahlin evened the score during the drill, per WIVB News 4, and head coach Lindy Ruff said the team captain attempted a hip check shortly after on Krebs that escalated things.

Once the check was placed on Krebs, the two teammates dropped gloves and started to brawl, and it went viral on social media after video surfaced from a video camera at the practice.

Dahlin was quick to pop up from the ice after delivering the check, and he started wailing on Krebs, who was just getting off the ice himself. Teammates waited around for them to get their anger out on each other before finally breaking things up.

Dahlin spoke with WIVB News 4 and said that he regretted his actions toward his teammate.

“Stuff happens out there, and I regret it now,” he said. “I apologized, it’s all good out there.”

Krebs discussed the situation as well, saying “I think I was driving to the net and got him in the face. He’s a passionate guy and that’s why we love him, it’s all good.”

Again, hockey fights are commonplace, and in a sport that requires high aggression, sometimes it can spill over.

“Boys will be boys,” Ruff said. “…I wouldn’t read too much into that. We want competitive practices so I think every now and then the emotions will run a little high, but that’s a good place to be.”

The Sabres got off to a slow start here in the 2024 campaign, going winless on their overseas trip to Prague against the New Jersey Devils for the NHL’s Global Series. They also fell to the Los Angeles Kings in their home opener before finally notching their first win on Saturday night against the reigning Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers, 5-2.