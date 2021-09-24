Ryder Cup fans break into ‘Sweet Caroline’ as event nears start

The Ryder Cup is back, and U.S. fans who packed Whistling Straits for the three-day event beginning Friday were in full gear and ready to see the American team try and beat the European team.

Fans in the stadium were belting out Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” as the sun rose over the Wisconsin golf course.

Foursome matches start the first day of the Ryder Cup at 8:05 a.m. ET. Below are the pairings and the matchups for the U.S. and Europe teams.

Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Jon Rahm/Sergio Garcia (Europe)Dustin Johnson/Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Paul Vasey/Viktor Hovland (Europe)Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger (USA) vs. Lee Westwood/Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe)Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter (Europe)

“I feel great about our pairings. Some teams that have played together over the years, whether in Ryder Cups or some Presidents Cups, so we wouldn’t put them out there if we didn’t feel good about them, let me just put it that way,” U.S. captain Steve Stricker said Thursday, via PGA Tour’s website. “So we are extremely excited about how these guys are playing, and the order of which they are going out.

“It’s in their hands now. They are playing great and they are excited to get going. I mean, I can’t tell you how excited they are to get going and get that first tee ball in the air tomorrow.”

Team Europe has dominated the Ryder Cup for the last few years and is looking to retain the Ryder Cup title.