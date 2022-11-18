Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry shine as Titans down Packers in frigid Lambeau Field

The Frozen Tundra has normally been a home field advantage for the Green Bay Packers – but that was not the case on Thursday night.

The Tennessee Titans went into Lambeau Field and took down the Green Bay Packers, 27-17.

The snow was falling, and the wind chill was in the teens at Lambeau Field, but that didn’t stop Ryan Tannehill.

On a 3rd and 7 on the first drive of the night, he found rookie Treylon Burks for 43 yards to continue the drive. Five plays later, he found Dontrell Hilliard for a 14-yard touchdown to give the Titans a 7-0 lead.

After both teams exchanged punts, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers went on an 11-play, 78-yard drive that was capped off by a 14-yard score by rookie Christian Watson, who scored three touchdowns last week. But the PAT was blocked, so the Titans held a one-point lead.

The Titans responded with an 18-play drive that went all the way inside the Packers’ five-yard line, but Derrick Henry was stuffed on 4th and 1 to turn the ball over on downs. However, the Packers punted from their own end zone, giving the Titans excellent field position. In their final drive of the half, Henry found the end zone and gave Tennessee a 14-6 lead into the half.

The Packers opened up the second half with a field goal to make it a five-point game, but once again, it was Henry making things happen. After he took a reception 42 yards inside the Green Bay 10-yard line, he took a handoff two plays later, but actually leaped and threw it to a wide open Austin Hooper in the end zone. The ensuing PAT doinked off the upright, but it was a 20-9 Titans lead.

Rodgers marched on his next drive, though, completing passes for 28 and 23 yards before finding Watson again in the end zone. With the Titans missing the PAT, the Packers went for two, and Aaron Jones ran it in to make it 20-17 Tennessee. However, Tannehill remained unfazed by the conditions in Wisconsin. After a 32-yard reception by Robert Woods, Hooper caught his second touchdown of the night three plays later, this one for 16 yards, making it a 27-17 Titans lead.

Tannehill threw a pick in the fourth, but the Packers couldn’t take advantage. In their four fourth-quarter drives, they went three-and-out twice and turned it over on downs twice.

The Titans quarterback finished with 333 yards through the air on 22-of-27 passing. Burks finished with seven catches for 111 yards, while Henry ran for 87 yards on 28 carries. As for Green Bay, Rodgers completed 24 of his 39 attempts for 227 yards. Randall Cobb led all Packers receivers with six catches and 73 yards.

Tennessee improved to 7-3 after starting the season 0-2, while Green Bay is now 4-7, having lose six of their last seven games. The Titans will host to Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) in Week 12, while Green Bay will head to Philly to face the 8-1 Eagles.