Ryan Garcia threatens to quit boxing in since-deleted posts after test results come back positive for PEDs

Embattled boxer Ryan Garcia’s drug test samples collected before his fight against Devin Haney returned two positive tests for banned performance-enhancing drugs, according to boxing writer Dan Rafael.

“Ryan Garcia’s B sample results were returned Thursday a.m., 1 day after being opened,” Rafael tweeted. “I have the lab reports & the B samples, as expected, matched A samples – both are positive for the banned PED Ostarine related to VADA tests the day before & after Haney fight.”

Garcia caught wind of the results and, as he’s done many times in the past, took to social media, though the posts have since been deleted.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Let’s go we positive,” he tweeted, per MMA Mania. “Positive vibes bruh. Yess so happy. I F—ING LOVE STEROIDS. I don’t care I’ll never make money again with boxing. Your loss not mine for setting me up lol joke’s on y’all. I will swallow all steroids.”

Garcia’s lawyers released a statement to Fox News Digital after his posts to social media disappeared. The lawyers say Garcia submitted hair to be tested, and it showed he never ingested Ostarine “over a period of time.”

“Ryan Garcia is committed to clean and fair competition and has never intentionally used any banned substance,” the statement said. “Soon after being notified of his positive test, Ryan voluntarily had his hair collected and shipped to Dr. Pascal Kintz, the foremost expert in toxicology and hair sample analysis.

“The results of Ryan’s hair sample came back negative. This is consistent with contamination and demonstrably proves that Ryan had not ingested Ostarine over a period of time – the only way he would have had any advantage whatsoever in the ring.

CONOR MCGREGOR CALLS FOR LIFETIME BAN OF RYAN GARCIA AFTER REPORTED POSITIVE DRUG TEST FOLLOWING VICTORY

“Ryan has voluntarily submitted to tests throughout his career, which have always shown negative results. He also tested negative multiple times leading up to the fight against Haney. All of those factors, combined with his ultra-low levels from samples taken on April 19 and 20 (in the billionth of a gram range), point to Ryan being a victim of supplement contamination and never receiving any performance-enhancing benefit from the microscopic amounts in his system.

“We are certain that one of the natural supplements Ryan was using in the lead-up to the fight will prove to be contaminated and are in the process of testing the supplements to determine the exact source.”

Ostarine is considered a SARM, a selective androgen receptor modulator, and it has been on the Anti-Doping Agency’s banned substance list since 2008.

Garcia shocked many when he upset Haney in their bout, mainly due to questionable social media posts leading up to the fight that led many to believe he wasn’t taking it seriously. However, an investigation by the New York State Athletic Commission continues after an A sample from the drug test showed positive signs of the banned substance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Drama ensued before the fight because Garcia was three pounds overweight during the final weigh-ins. The WBC super lightweight championship belt was supposed to be on the line for the fight, but Garcia’s weight meant there would be no title at stake.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.