Ryan Garcia KOs Francisco Fonseca in first round, retains WBC silver lightweight title

California boxer Ryan Garcia wasted little time in defending his WBC silver lightweight title Friday night, knocking out Costa Rican challenger Francisco Fonseca at the 1:20 mark of the first round.

The bout was held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Video posted on social media shows Garcia connecting with a quick left to send Fonseca to the canvas – with a stunned look on his face.

BOXER GERVONTA DAVIS CHARGED WITH BATTERY OF EX-GIRLFRIEND IN FLORIDA

Garcia, 21, entered the fight with a 19-0 professional record including 16 previous knockouts, according to Bleacher Report.

Fonseca, 26, who was born in Nicaragua, entered at 25-2 with two draws, according to boxing site BoxRec.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Looking ahead, Garcia next hopes to fight Jorge Linares, Luke Campbell, Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney, The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger posted on Twitter.