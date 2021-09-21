Rutgers suspends two football players for paintball shooting on campus

Rutgers University defensive backs Malachi “Max” Melton and Chris Long were suspended from the football team after they were charged with three counts of aggravated assault and a weapons count after striking three people with paintballs while in a moving vehicle.

Head coach Greg Schiano announced the suspensions on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly happened on Monday night in the area of the school’s Livingston campus in Piscataway, New Jersey, at approximately 10 p.m. local time. The three students who were hit by the paintballs suffered minor injuries.

Melton has made significant contributions to the Scarlet Knights so far. He came away with two interceptions — one of which was returned for a 46-yard touchdown against Temple University — and blocked a punt in three games this year. Long, on the other hand, has contributed to special teams in all three matchups.

Both players are set to make their initial court appearances on Nov. 4.

The Scarlet Knights are set to take on No. 19 University of Michigan to kick off Big Ten action on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.