Russian soccer player Artem Dzyuba speaks out on Ukraine invasion in response to criticism

Artem Dzyuba, the captain of Russia’s national soccer team, broke his silence on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Wednesday, calling the war “terrifying” but taking aim at other players who he says have “shocked” him with their “aggression and hate.”

Dzyuba, who plays for Zenit Saint Petersburg, issued a lengthy statement on Instagram saying he never intended to speak on the Russian-led attacks on Ukraine because he is “not an expert in politics” but was forced to address the situation after being “pushed to this topic from many sides.”

He seemed to be referring to Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko, who called Dzyuba out on social media this week for remaining silent.

“I didn’t want to comment about the events in Ukraine until the very last moment,” a translation of Dzyuba’s post via SkySports said. “I didn’t want to, not because I am afraid, but because I am not an expert in politics. I was never involved in it, and I was never going to be (contrary to many political scientists and virologists that have recently appeared on the Internet). But as any other person I have my own opinion. And I will voice it because I’ve been pushed to this topic from many sides.”

“War is terrifying. I am shocked by human aggression and hate, which is moving to a larger scale every day,” he continued. “I am against discrimination based on your nationality. I am not ashamed to be Russian. I am proud to be Russian. I don’t understand why athletes have to suffer now.

“I am against double standards. Why are some allowed everything, but we are blamed for everything? Why does everyone always say that sport is apolitical, but with the first opportunity, when it concerns Russia, this principle is absolutely forgotten?”

Dzyuba took special aim at players who have seemingly called him out for his silence – most notably Mykolenko.

“P.S. To some of my colleagues, who sit on their a—s in their mansions in England and say nasty things: that cannot offend us, we understand it all! Peace and kindness to everyone!”

Mykolenko, a Ukrainian soccer player who previously played for Dynamo Kyiv, called out Dzyuba directly in a social media post on Tuesday.

“Whilst you remain silent b—- along with your s—head football team-mates, peaceful civilians are being killed in Ukraine,” he wrote, via Yahoo Sports. “You will be locked in your dungeon for the rest of your life and most importantly the lives of your kids. And I’m glad.”

Russia and Belarus have been isolated by the international sports community over the last week with players and teams refusing to play against both nations, prompting sports federations to ban those teams or players from competitions.

Both FIFA and UEFA announced that Russia would be banned from all international competitions until further notice, including World Cup qualifier matches later this month.