Russian NHL prospect, 20, diagnosed with brain tumor: ‘I want to stay positive’

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Tuesday that 2020 NHL Draft pick Rodion Amirov, who is Russian, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor that was discovered during his recovery from a separate injury.

Amirov, 20, will miss the remainder of the KHL season as he receives treatment in Germany, general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement.

“I regret to inform our fans that Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumor,” the statement read. “Rodion commenced the 2021-22 season with Salavat Ufa of the KHL but suffered an injury to open the season. During the course of his recovery from this injury, he developed some new, unrelated symptoms that required ongoing extensive investigations over the last few months.”

Details of the Russian hockey player’s condition were not released but Dubas said that the organization is in direct in contact with the facility where Amirov is receiving his treatment and will “continue to ensure he receives the best care possible throughout this process.”

Amirov told Sportsnet on Tuesday that he wants to “stay positive” and hopes that people will “think positively about me.”

“There are many other people that have their own sicknesses or illnesses. I want to show by example that I can give people hope,” he told the outlet.

Amirov was drafted by the Maple Leafs with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. According to Sportsnet, Amirov was set to finish the KHL season with hopes of fighting for a spot in the NHL next season.