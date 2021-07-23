A member of the Russian Olympic Committee’s archery team suffered a sunstroke in the grueling heat at the Olympics on Friday.

Svetlana Gomboeva was finished with her competition and checking scores when she collapses in the 90-degree weather, according to Reuters. The ROC’s chief doctor, Andrei Zholinsky said Gomboeva suffered a sunstroke.

“This is the first time I remember this happening. In Vladivostok, where we were training before this, the weather was similar. But humidity played a role here,” ROC coach Stanislav Popov said. “It turns out that she couldn’t stand a whole day out in the heat.”

Gomeboeva gave an update on her status in an Instagram post later in the day.

“I feel okay, my head hurts a lot. I can and I will shoot!,” she wrote.

Gomboeva is set to compete in the individual and team events later in the Olympics. She finished in 45th place out of 60 competitors in the event on Friday.

According to World Archery, she came into the Olympics with a gold and a bronze medal in World Cup stages and three silver medals in World Championships.

There are 335 athletes competing for the ROC. The word “Russia” is banned from their uniforms as part of the punishment over the country’s doping scandal. Gold medalists will not hear their national anthem and a Russian Olympic flag will be raised in lieu of their country’s banner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.