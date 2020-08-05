Russell Wilson's cringeworthy 'Mr. Unlimited' video resurfaces, fans poke fun at quarterback

Russell Wilson is taking some jabs on social media.

A video of the Seattle Seahawks quarterback revealing his alter ego and calling himself “Mr. Unlimited” from 2018 resurfaced on social media Tuesday.

NFL PLAYERS TAKING CORONAVIRUS OPT-OUTS WILL STILL BE PAID: HERE’S HOW MUCH

“Everybody has to have an alter ego,” he says. “And I’ve been thinking about what my alter ego would be and I think I have an alter ego. His name is Mr. Unlimited.”

He told his fans at the time that they should have the thought process of being “unlimited.”

“When people ask you what you’re thinking about or what you want to do in life or where you want to go you gotta be unlimited,” he said.

BRONCOS’ VON MILLER LAMENTS FAILING TO STAND TALLER WITH COLIN KAEPERNICK IN RACIAL INJUSTICE PROTESTS

While the thought process being this new alter ego for the Super Bowl champion appeared to be harmless, NFL fans were left feeling some kind of second-hand embarrassment even more than two years later.

Wilson and the Seahawks are gearing up for a possible run to the Super Bowl during the 2020 season. Seattle was one play away from winning the NFC West title, which could have sent them on a path toward the big game, last season. Instead, the team lost to the San Francisco 49ers and eventually bowed out of the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Seattle finished 11-5 last season.