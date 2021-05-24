Russell Wilson voices his support for MLB's Athletics to move to Portland

The Athletics may be calling a new city their home sooner than later.

This week, a four-person travel party led by owner John Fisher will travel to Las Vegas to discuss the franchise’s relocation plans, and they are expected to make an official visit to Portland, Oregon next month.

OregonLive reported citing an MLB source that Fisher, team president Dave Kaval, vice president Billy Beane, and executive Sandy Dean will all travel to Oregon to do research on what appears to be a destination for the franchise.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are a part of the investment team to persuade Major League Baseball to bring a franchise to Portland.

Wilson voiced his support for the move on Twitter after learning about the Athletics’ visit to Portland in the near future.

“Let’s Gooo!!! Portland + @MLB Oakland A’s = Winning Formula #PNW,” Wilson wrote.

Wilson and Ciara are investors and co-owners of the Portland Diamond Project (PDP), which is pushing to get a franchise in the city. PDP founder Craig Cheek and managing director Mike Barrett issued a statement to OregonLive regarding the latest news.

“PDP can confirm that we have engaged in talks with the Athletics, and plans for a visit by team officials are underway. PDP will have no further comment at this time,” the statement read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, the Athletics announced that they were going to explore relocation options as the franchise continues its push to build a new ballpark in Oakland, according to ESPN . The team has played in Oakland since 1968, but they are trying to build a waterfront ballpark downtown at the Howard Terminal site.

The Athletics were founded in 1901 in Philadelphia and were a charter franchise of the then-new American League. The team — also known as the A’s — moved to Kansas City for the 1955 season, before eventually settling in Oakland for the 1968 season.