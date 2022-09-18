Russell Wilson shrugs off boos to lead Broncos to first win of 2022

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson managed to take the boos in stride and help the team to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Wilson was 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 16-9 victory. Wilson finally came through with a touchdown pass to Eric Saubert in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked three times in the win.

The veteran quarterback at one point was being booed as the team appeared to just keep stalling out on offense. The Broncos faithful were not happy. The team was 3-for-12 on 3rd down and averaged about 5.4 yards per play.

Denver got help on the ground thanks to Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon. Williams had 75 rushing yards on 15 carries and Gordon added 47 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

The Broncos were able to bounce back following poor clock management at the end of their loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

For the Texans, they fell to 0-1-1 on the year. Houston was leading 9-6 going into the fourth quarter.

Davis Mills was 19-for-38 with 177 passing yards. Nico Collins led the way for Houston with four catches for 58 yards, and Brandin Cooks added four catches for 54 yards.

Dameon Price had 69 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Denver needs to hope their offense gets going. The team has matchups against the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders in consecutive weeks.