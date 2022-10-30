Russell Wilson praises God, steps up in pressure-filled Broncos win: ‘I ain’t gonna blink’

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos narrowly escaped London with a 21-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday thanks to a valiant effort from the defense.

Broncos cornerback K’wuan Williams intercepted Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to essentially close the door on a Jacksonville comeback. It was a crucial interception for the Broncos and it was the second one of the day for Lawrence.

Wilson had big plays late in the game, including a 47-yard pass to K.J. Hamler. Wilson was 18-for-30 with 252 passing yards, a touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy and an interception. With the spotlight getting hotter for Wilson, head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos, the quarterback delivered an important win at a critical moment of the season to improve to 3-5.

Wilson spoke to ESPN and was asked why he waited for teammate Bradley Chubb to enter the prayer circle before beginning. The veteran quarterback explained how close his teammates have been throughout the season as they have been met with adversity week in and week out.

“God first, you know. We wouldn’t be here without him. We have an amazing group of guys. Every week, every Friday, every Monday, Wednesday, we kinda get together a lot of times to just pray in the mornings,” Wilson said. “Man, this is a great team effort. They played well, we played well. In front of an amazing crowd on the world stage – doesn’t get any bigger or better. But what a gift, we just kept battling. It’s been tough for us along the way. We’ve had a lot of great moments. Hopefully, that’ll catapult us to where we want to go.”

Wilson elaborated on how the win and their play on Sunday morning could catapult them further.

“We just need a little momentum. We got a long season left. I played a lot of ball, been in a lot of games and been through some amazing things and some tough things along the way,” he said. “And it’s just part of the journey. Every time you want to climb a mountain, doesn’t mean you won’t fall a little bit. We just gotta keep climbing.”

The win could alleviate some pressure on the Broncos as they head into a bye week. There had been rumblings about major moves being made, including potentially the dismissal of Hackett and the trade of Bradley Chubb.

“I wouldn’t be here if I couldn’t handle the pressure.,” he said “I kinda enjoy it. It was one of those things that … these guys have been awesome too, lifting me up every day, picking me up. Their work ethic, how they come to work every day no matter what’s been going on, no matter what’s been said. At the end of the day, I also know who I am. God’s given me an amazing ability to keep going and keep playing and keep doing what I love to do every day and keep leading. At the end of the day, I ain’t gonna blink.”

He ended the interview with his patented, “Go, Broncos Country, let’s ride.”

Wilson came back from a hamstring issue last week to pick up the win.

Entering Sunday, he had 1,442 passing yards, five touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Jacksonville fell to 2-6 on the season. Lawrence had 133 passing yards, a touchdown pass and the two interceptions. Travis Etienne stood out with 156 yards on the ground on 24 carries and a touchdown.