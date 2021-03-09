Russell Wilson not mentioned in Seahawks' letter to season-ticket holders: report

It’s no secret Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks have friction, and the organization appears to be preparing for a possible shakeup.

A letter to season-ticket holders appeared to show the Seahawks’ historic accomplishments and mentioned the players that are expected to be on the team in 2021, including Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, along with coaches Pete Carroll and Shane Waldron.

Wilson is not mentioned, according to NBC Sports Northwest.

Wilson’s name has been floated around the rumor mill since the end of the Super Bowl, and it appears that Seattle cannot guarantee he will be on the team come the start of the season.

Wilson had expressed his desire to have more of a say in the team’s personnel decisions.

Several teams have been named as potential landing spots for Wilson. He will be a $32 million cap hit for the Seahawks this season should he stay. He has a potential out in his contract before the 2022 season.

Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN last month that if there was a trade coming down the line, Wilson would only want to play for a handful of teams.

Rodgers said Wilson’s trade list would include the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears. Wilson also has a no-trade clause in his contract.

However, it was reported Monday that the Bears do not appear to be on the list and the Cowboys re-signed Dak Prescott.