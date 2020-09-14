Russell Wilson joins Steve Young in exclusive quarterback club with performance vs. Falcons

Russell Wilson hit an impressive statistical mark during the Seattle Seahawks’ rout of the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Wilson was 31-for-35 with 322 passing yards and four touchdown passes. He also led the team in rushing with 29 yards on the ground on three carries. Seattle won the game, 38-25. But it was the statistical marks he reached that was the most impressive thing about the performance.

With the game, Wilson reached 30,056 passing yards and 4,022 rushing yards for his career. He joined Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young as the only other player with at least 30,000 career passing yards and 4,000 career rushing yards.

“Grateful Heart! I remember rocking my Steve Young Jersey when I was a kid,” Wilson tweeted.

Wilson, 31, is only in his ninth season in the NFL. He’s clearly been the best quarterback in franchise history and has the Super Bowl ring to prove it.

The six-time Pro Bowler has consistently been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s thrown for 30 or more touchdown passes for three consecutive seasons and has three 4,000 or more passing yards in a season.

He will be looking to get Seattle back to the Super Bowl after getting bounced in the divisional round of the playoffs last season.