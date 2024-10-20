Russell Wilson gets starting nod over Justin Fields for Steelers’ primetime matchup with Jets: reports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten off to a 4-2 start, but the coaching staff appears to be leaning toward a major change.

On Saturday, multiple reports said the Steelers would name veteran signal-caller Russell Wilson the starter for the team’s Week 7 game against the New York Jets.

Fourth-year quarterback Justin Fields started the first six games of the season.

On Tuesday, reports from the NFL Network indicated Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was still weighing the decision. Wilson reportedly took practice reps with the Steelers’ first-team offense.

Wilson was the presumptive starter coming out of training camp, but he was inactive for the Steelers’ season opener against the Atlanta Falcons due to a calf injury.

Fields helped the Steelers win their first three games of the year. But Pittsburgh lost back-to-back games before a dominating win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.

While Fields has had some success this season, he acknowledged his overall performance has not solidified him as the starter.

“I don’t think I played good enough if I’m being real with you,” Fields told reporters this week. “If I’m being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough I don’t think there would be any sort of ‘who should be playing, who should not?'”

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that while Wilson is expected to get the starting nod this weekend and “play the bulk of snaps,” Fields will still likely see some playing time.

Fields has thrown five touchdowns and one interception through six games. He has also rushed for 231 yards. But the Steelers’ offense has been pedestrian, ranking 26th in total offense.

Wilson enters Sunday’s game with a 3-1 career record as a starter against the Jets. Sunday’s showdown will also mark the eighth time Wilson and Aaron Rodgers have met in an NFL game.

