Russell Wilson floats ‘crazy’ overtime idea during Raiders-Ravens game

The NFL might be the most popular sport in North America but there are rules that fans bemoan and overtime has been one that has drawn ire for as long as the game has been around.

On Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens went into overtime.

Per NFL rules, if the team that gets the ball first via a coin toss scores, they win the game. If they kick a field goal, then the opponent has a chance to answer with a field goal or win with a touchdown. If the team that gets the ball first doesn’t score, the opposing team gets to attempt a score to win the game. If after 15 minutes the game is still tied, then the game will end in a tie.

Russell Wilson appeared on ESPN’s Monday Night Football’s game cast hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning and offered a radical idea on how to fix overtime.

“You go 15 minutes, an extra quarter, or however long that extra overtime is, and then if nobody scores, we all end in a tie and go home. How terrible is that?” the Seattle Seahawks quarterback said.

“I’ve got a crazy idea. Imagine this right here. Imagine we went through this whole thing, this 10-minute overtime, or whatever, nobody scored. You come back in for another coin toss. Do the coin toss. … The Raiders come out for a second coin toss, and they win it.

“So now you get to choose, for one kick – are we going to kick it, or are they going to kick It? You have to kick it from the 35, or maybe the 40.”

Wilson’s idea is unlikely to get traction but the NFL could take a page out of college football’s overtime rules where teams go tit-for-tat until a team fails to match.