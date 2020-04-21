Rugby player Mitch Cronin found dead after suspected heart attack in backyard: reports

Australian rugby player Mitch Cronin reportedly died Friday while training in his backyard.

Cronin was reportedly found by his family members in his Brisbane pool. Paul Hogan, Cronin’s manager, confirmed to news.com.au that the rugby star had died.

“This has left Wynnum club, their players and myself totally shocked,” Hogan said. “He was an outstanding young man and my thoughts are with his family. We are all shattered.”

Cronin, 27, died of a suspected heart attack, The Independent reported. An autopsy was scheduled to determine the official cause of death.

He had spent time with Brisbane and Canberra of the National Rugby League but failed to appear in an official match for either of those teams. He then helped Wynnum Manly, of the Queensland Rugby League, to a Queensland Cup final last year.

“He was a quality human being who will be mourned by many and missed by all,” Queensland Cup competitions manager Dave Maiden said. “The people who came across him will be in a state of disbelief. He’s one of the good ones.”

Wynnum Manly chief executive Hanan Laban remembered Cronin as fearless, according to The Guardian.

“We are devastated … and we send out love to Chris, Andrea, Ben, Amy, and the Cronin family,” Laban said. “Mitch was an exceptional young man who was loved and respected by his teammates, his coaching staff, our supporters and the wider rugby league community.”

“From the moment he arrived at Wynnum he embodied the values of the Seagulls through his positive attitude, strong work ethic, and deep care for his teammates and his club.”