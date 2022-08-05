Rugby player acquitted of domestic violence charges after finding ex-fiancee engaging in sex act with teammate

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Australian rugby player Michael Lichaa was acquitted of domestic violence charges involving his ex-fiancee Friday after the 29-year-old revealed the salacious details of the night he nearly lost his life due to extreme blood loss after seeing his partner perform a sexual act on a teammate.

Lichaa, who previously played for the Canterbury Bulldogs, pleaded guilty to destroying property and was given a two-year conditional release order after an Australian court acquitted him of domestic violence charges alleged by Kara Childerhouse, who declined to testify in court Thursday, The Australian reported.

The incident happened in February 2021 after a day of heavy drinking, Lichaa told the court Thursday.

According to the report, Lichaa said he woke up to find Childerhouse performing a sexual act on former teammate Adam Elliott in their backyard and erupted into a fit of rage, subsequently punching the glass window on his front door.

He lost 2 1/2 liters of blood as a result and underwent surgery before being arrested. His father reportedly told the court he feared for his son’s life. Officers who responded described it as a “bloodfest,” according to footage obtained by NCA NewsWire.

Childerhouse refused to appear in court on Thursday despite being subpoenaed, and her testimony, during which she retracted her allegations, was later admitted into evidence, according to Fox Sports Australia.

Elliott, who also played for the Bulldogs at the time, told the court Thursday, “I disagree,” when it was suggested Lichaa assaulted Childerhouse. He reportedly followed Lichaa into the house to apologize.

“I’m glad the truth finally came out. I was very confident in the truth the whole time,” Lichaa told NCA NewsWire, via The Australian. “But I just want to put it all behind me now and move on with my life and happy days ahead.”