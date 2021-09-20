Royals’ Salvador Perez, Patrick Mahomes react to record-setting homer: ‘This is a dream come true’

Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez broke Johnny Bench’s record for most home runs in a single season by a catcher on Monday against the Cleveland Indians.

Perez knocked in his 46th home run in the first game of a doubleheader in the afternoon. He hit the two-run home run in the fifth inning of the team’s 7-2 victory off Indians pitcher Triston McKenzie.

“It was unbelievable,” Perez told reporters in between the two games, via MLB.com. “I was thanking God for this. It’s amazing. And I said before, I never had hit 30 in my career. So I was looking for 30 and 100 RBIs. So this is a dream come true.”

PEREZ BREAKS BENCH’S RECORD WITH 46TH HR, KC TOPS INDIANS

Perez added: “When you see a guy, a Hall of Fame catcher, you just try to be like him. [I’m] going to compete and prepare myself. I don’t know what’s going to happen … but I’m going to try my best to be one of those guys.”

Patrick Mahomes, who is a minority owner of the Royals, also sent his congratulations to Perez.

Perez, 31, is a seven-time All-Star and the 2015 World Series MVP. He came into the game hitting .274 with a .856 OPS and a league-leading 113 RBI. He has an outside chance for American League MVP but will need a solid end to the season to overtake Shohei Ohtani and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.